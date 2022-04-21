Charlottesville Opera returns to The Paramount this summer

The Paramount Theater welcomes the return of Charlottesville Opera for its 45th summer season beginning with their presentations of Richard Rodgers’ and Oscar Hammerstein II’s The Sound of Music followed by the charming comedy, The Merry Widow, live on stage.

The Sound of Music will show on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 10 at 2 p.m. The Merry Widow will show on Friday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for these events are on sale now to Paramount Star Circle+ Members and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333

