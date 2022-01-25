Charlottesville gallery hosting exhibition from Tokyo-based photographer

Visible Records in Charlottesville is hosting On The Palette of Scarlet, an exhibition of Fumi Ishino’s photographs from the past five years.

The entire gallery will be transformed to evoke a spatial and conceptual aesthetic of bizarre tones, as referenced in The Masque of the Red Death written by Edgar Allen Poe.

Ishino is an artist based in Los Angeles and Tokyo whose work explores issues of meaning, cultural interpretation, and the constructed space primarily through photography and installation. He holds an MFA from Yale, where he was awarded the Toby Devan Lewis Fellowship. Other awards include the Japan Photo Award (2015) and the Honorable Mention Award from New Cosmos Photography (2015).

His work has been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions including Fraenkel Gallery, the FLAG Art Foundation, and Houston Center for Photography, and has been featured in publications including Aperture Magazine, Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, and AnOther.

Ishino’s books include rowing a tetrapod (MACK, 2017), Tinted Lines (torch press, 2021), and Index of Fillers (Assembly, 2021).

The public can visit the gallery at 1740 Broadway St. Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.

You can learn more at visible-records.com, on Instagram (@visible_records) and Facebook (facebook.com/visiblerecords).