Charlottesville Fire Department staff completes hazardous materials training

Last week, four firefighters from the Charlottesville Fire Department completed the hazardous materials training course at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Ala.

The CDP is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of its goal to provide world-class training and education to the nation’s first responders.

During their time in Alabama, firefighters Ames, Bartee, Brown, and Rutan spent five days learning the critical skills needed to become certified as Hazardous Materials Technicians.

Completing the Center for Domestic Preparedness course and ongoing training within the Charlottesville Fire Department allows CFD to better respond as a recognized Hazardous Materials Team in the region and to the residents and visitors of Charlottesville.