Charlottesville closing parking areas at city parks

Published Friday, Mar. 27, 2020, 7:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The City of Charlottesville is closing parking areas at the following parks effective immediately: Pen Park, McIntire Park, Tonsler Park, and Washington Park.

If the city observes too many visitors at a particular park which precludes safe social distancing, we will follow a process to close the park entirely.

The city’s goal is to balance public safety with public health. The city is sensitive to the needs of the community and has implemented an educational and informational approach that supports the governor’s executive orders. This includes informing the community that unnecessary person-to-person contact increases the risk of transmission and community spread.

These measures are being taken to mitigate negative, public health outcomes associated with COVID-19.

City Hall Closure Extended

The City of Charlottesville will continue operations over at least the next two weeks with only essential employees reporting to work and with City Hall facilities closed to the public. This includes the closure of offices at the City Hall Annex, Parks & Recreation, and Public Works.

This staffing plan will be in effect for at least the next two weeks and will be reevaluated on Sunday, April 12. Notice will be made to the public if this schedule should change.

The public is encouraged to use all available online and telephonic options for conducting business at City Hall. This includes using our payment drop boxes on both sides of City Hall and the drive through drop box located between the City Hall Annex and the Key Recreation Center.

Resources for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The city coronavirus resource page includes links to community resources, business resources, and volunteer/donation opportunities.

Online at www.charlottesville.org/coronavirus

Local COVID-19 Resources

The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.

The city’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the Coronavirus.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District’s primary online information resource is www.facebook.com/TJHealth.

Mental Health Resources

New resources are available from the Community Mental Health & Wellness Coalition: helphappenshere.org/coronavirus.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments