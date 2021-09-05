Charlottesville City Hall closed for Labor Day

Published Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021

CharlottesvilleCharlottesville City Offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Charlottesville Area Transit

CAT’s Labor Day schedule is still TBD. Please check here for updates.

City Trash and Recycling Services 

Residential trash and recycling collections will not be collected on Monday. Curbside Collection will resume Tuesday, one day off schedule, completing the weekly route on Saturday.

The uptown and downtown business route will be provided one collection on Monday starting at 7 a.m.

Mobi on the Mall

Mobi on the mall will not be available on Monday,  but will be back on Tuesday, for free covid-19 vaccinations from 1-3 p.m.


