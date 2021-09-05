Charlottesville City Hall closed for Labor Day

Published Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021, 7:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville City Offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

CAT’s Labor Day schedule is still TBD. Please check here for updates.

Residential trash and recycling collections will not be collected on Monday. Curbside Collection will resume Tuesday, one day off schedule, completing the weekly route on Saturday.

The uptown and downtown business route will be provided one collection on Monday starting at 7 a.m.

Mobi on the Mall

Mobi on the mall will not be available on Monday, but will be back on Tuesday, for free covid-19 vaccinations from 1-3 p.m.