Charlottesville announces scheduled for Unity Days 2019

The City of Charlottesville invites the public to participate in upcoming Unity Days 2019 events. Unity Days is a city-sponsored and community-driven series of more than 80 events designed to educate, inspire, and honor people in our community to move towards economic and racial justice.

Major Unity Days activities during Aug. 10-12 include:

Interactive art projects at Central Place on the Downtown Mall, Saturday, Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m.

at Central Place on the Downtown Mall, Saturday, Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. C’ville Sing Out at the Sprint Pavilion, Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

at the Sprint Pavilion, Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call to Action Resource Fair in Market Street Park, Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

in Market Street Park, Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Interfaith service at First Baptist Church on West Main Street, Monday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Complimentary parking passes at the Market Street and Water Street garages will be available for guests attending Unity Days events on Saturday and Sunday.

During August 9-12, other community events will include Friday’s After Five at the Sprint Pavilion and the Saturday morning City Market.

Additional Unity Days events scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 17-18 include:

Family friendly block party at Washington Park, Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

at Washington Park, Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Made in Charlottesville – Reclaim Concert at Tonsler Park, Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Throughout the months of August and September there will be a photo exhibit on the exterior of the Violet Crown Cinema along Second Street, SW. INSIDE OUT: The People’s Art Project, features 120 faces of those working for racial and economic justice in our community.

The complete calendar of activities and additional event details are available online atwww.charlottesville.org/unitydays.

Public Safety Preparations

The City of Charlottesville is working closely with state and regional partners to ensure the public’s safety during this time of healing and reflection. We have a single unified and flexible plan to support the planned Unity Days activities and any other public safety needs in the region during August 9-12, 2019.

The Charlottesville Police Department has worked closely with the 19 citizens leading the Unity Days Action Committee during the past several months of planning for the community events.

Citizens of Charlottesville and visitors can anticipate seeing a softer police presence throughout the City, as compared to 2017-2018, with an emphasis on motorcycle, bicycle and foot patrols. Additional resources from the Charlottesville Fire Department and other agencies will be available to assist at local events to ensure the overall safety and security of our community.

The only anticipated street closures during August 9-12, 2019 will be the side streets around Market Street Park and the Fourth & Second Street crossings of the Downtown Mall. Market Street will remain open.

There are no anticipated schedule changes for any City Parks and Recreation programs during the weekend and Charlottesville City Hall will be open for business on Friday, August 9 and Monday, August 12.

Question & Answer Sessions

The community is invited to attend a briefing opportunity to learn more about the public safety preparations:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6 p.m.in City Space, 100 Fifth St. NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

