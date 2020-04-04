Charlottesville announces availability of trash stickers by bail
The City of Charlottesville will now process orders for individual and business trash stickers by mail.
Trash Disposal Options
- Eligible Businesses may submit a Quarterly Decal Order Form
- Individual trash stickers may be ordered by submitting the Trash Sticker Order FormOR by visiting the various retailers listed on our website who sell individual stickers
Large Item Pickup
Large item collection will resume on Monday, April 13th and occur every other week, instead of every week.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.