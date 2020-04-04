Charlottesville announces availability of trash stickers by bail

The City of Charlottesville will now process orders for individual and business trash stickers by mail.

Eligible Businesses may submit a Quarterly Decal Order Form

Individual trash stickers may be ordered by submitting the Trash Sticker Order FormOR by visiting the various retailers listed on our website who sell individual stickers

Large Item Pickup

Large item collection will resume on Monday, April 13th and occur every other week, instead of every week.

