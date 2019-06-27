Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau names new ED

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Courtney Cacatian has been hired as its new executive director, effective Aug. 1.

“On behalf of the CACVB Board, I extend a warm welcome to Courtney – her energy and innovative ideas for tourism will strengthen this sector of our regional economy,” shared Roger Johnson, CACVB Board Chair and Albemarle County director of economic development.

In her new role, Cacatian will implement and communicate the vision for the CACVB, provide leadership for the staff, and direct the organization’s sales and marketing initiatives. The CACVB’s mission is to enhance the economic prosperity of the City and County by promoting, selling and marketing the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle, as a destination, in pursuit of the meetings and tourism markets.

“Tourism has a $600 million annual impact on our local economy,” according to Chris Engel, CACVB vice-chair and director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville. “As such, we need a robust destination marketing organization to maintain and grow that presence. With Ms. Cacatian’s expertise and leadership we hope to realize our full potential as a destination.”

Cacatian has a decade of experience directing tourism activities, most recently as executive director for Discover Bristol. Cacatian is a frequent guest lecturer at The George Washington University, where she earned her master’s in tourism administration. She has presented at U.S. Travel Association’s ESTO and Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association’s VA-1, and served on the board of directors for the Southeast Tourism Society and Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

“I feel privileged to have been selected to promote a community with so many strong assets and stories to share. I’m eager to make a positive contribution to Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” said Cacatian.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google