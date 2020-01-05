Changes coming to Route 29-Rio Mills Road intersection

Published Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, 9:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The new year brings change to Route 29 in Albemarle County, with restrictions to turning movements at Route 29 and Route 643 (Rio Mills Road/Polo Grounds Road).

To improve the efficiency of that intersection, Rio Mills Road will become a right-in, right-out intersection at Route 29.

Left turns from Rio Mills Road onto Route 29 are being eliminated.

Through movements from Polo Grounds Road across 29 to Rio Mills, and from Rio Mills to Polo Grounds Road, will also be eliminated.

Northbound traffic on Route 29 will not be able to turn left onto Rio Mills Road.

To access Rio Mills Road, drivers will take Route 29 north to Ashwood Boulevard and make a U-turn back to the Rio Mills Road intersection.

Southbound traffic on Route 29 will still be able to turn left onto Polo Grounds Road.

The traffic pattern changes will begin overnight on Monday, Jan. 6 and completed overnight on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The new traffic pattern and signal functions will be fully operational on Wednesday, Jan. 8. In case of inclement weather the work will be done Wednesday and Thursday.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Related