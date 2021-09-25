Central Shenandoah Health District providing COVID-19 boosters

The Central Shenandoah Health District will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to eligible persons effective immediately, including:

Older adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities

Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions

Adults age 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider

At this time, this recommendation only applies to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The booster dose should be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series and may be given at any point after that time. Booster shots are not currently authorized or available for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Please visit www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html for more information about who is eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster.

There are plenty of opportunities for eligible people to receive their booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine. CSHD is hosting an upcoming clinic at the James Madison University Convocation Center on September 30 from noon to 6 p.m. to provide Pfizer booster shots in addition to first and second doses of Pfizer and doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments can be made at vase.vdh.virginia.gov, though walk-ins are accepted. In addition, eligible individuals can receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at any of our local health department clinics.

“We have the capacity to deliver boosters to all eligible persons in our health district, and we have plans in place for district-wide distribution,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “Should more individuals become eligible, or should we receive additional guidance for the other authorized COVID-19 vaccines, we are capable of scaling up these clinics.”

To increase public awareness surrounding the approval of the Pfizer booster vaccine, CSHD is hosting two community call-in events on October 4 and 6 from 7 to 8 p.m. with the intention to provide information to individuals in the health district with no computer access or with low computer literacy. Please call 1-844-992-4726 during those times to ask questions. Use access code 2632 556 7444 and password 3WpXP4Zin3v. Community members can also email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov for assistance.

CSHD encourages all eligible persons to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a vaccination site near you, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or visit www.vaccines.gov. If you would like help scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call your local health department or email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.