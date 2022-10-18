Celsius Crypto Crash continues – It is time to look at these ready-to-rally green crypto investments

It’s been a year of ups and downs in the crypto market. The first half of the year has been awful for the crypto market and investors. So many coins could not survive the heat in the crypto space, and many others which survived have been finding it difficult to recover.

Although there have been small surges in recent weeks as some cryptos are beginning to bounce back, crypto analysts and experts have projected that prices could fall further.

However, in this article, we talk about the struggling Celcius cryptocurrency that has kept falling. We also look at other green crypto investment alternatives like TAMA and IMPT, which you should consider as an investor.

The Celsius Crash Continues

Like many other cryptos, the Celcius network has had a terrible and difficult year. A slide even makes this more challenging for insolvencies among crypto lenders. On June 12, the Celcius Network announced that it was suspending all withdrawals on its lending platform and filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy after a month of turbulence. Shortly after the announcement, CEL, the native token of the network, crashed by 70% within an hour. This drop came amid investors’ massive sell-off, which saw the crypto’s market capitalization nosedive to less than a trillion.

To further worsen the situation, the network again made the headlines for the wrong reasons last month after it froze customers’ accounts, citing “extreme market conditions.” And on July 3, 2022, Celcius laid off about 23% of its workforce as the embattled company faced mounting liquidity issues. The native token of this network is CEL, and it is currently valued at $0.98 on the coinmarketcap.

Despite the fall of the Celcius network, we still have some other cryptocurrencies that are doing well now. And it’s important we highlight and also discuss some of them. We’ve come up with a list of fast-rising and green cryptocurrencies in which investors can put their money and will be guaranteed maximum profit in 2022. Top of our list is IMPT and TAMA Cryptocurrency, alongside others doing well in 2022.

Highlighted below are eight green crypto investments ready to rally in 2022.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – Popular meme Coin making waves.

IMPT.IO (IMPT) – Leading Green Investment choice for investors in 2022

Ethereum (ETH) – Top cryptocurrency with huge potential

Binance coin (BNB) – Highly rated cryptocurrency used in the Binance exchange.

Ripple (XRP) – Blockchain-based digital payment network

Cardano (ADA) – An excellent and scalable blockchain network.

Polkadot (DOT) – A network protocol that connects blockchain

Litecoin (LTC) – A peer-to-peer internet cryptocurrency

Now, let’s take a look at each of these coins.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – The Popular meme coin making headlines in 2022

The blockchain-based meme coin aims to take care of virtual pets, representing NFTs that users can feed and nurture until they are mature enough to participate in games and tournaments. This crypto is already catching the attention of many investors because it offers a lot of utilities to them through the play-to-earn metaverse game and rewards earned in the form of TAMA, which can be spent virtually in the ‘Tamadoge pet store.’

After its launch in July 2022, it witnessed a series of developments which saw it listed on global exchanges like LBank, OKX, and UNISWAP’. TAMA, the native coin of the Tamadoge platform, is currently valued at $0.03659 on coinmarketcap.com, and crypto analysts have projected that the price will skyrocket in the coming days. The token has been tipped as a top choice for every investor.

IMPT.IO (IMPT) – Leading Green Investing Choice For Investors in 2022.

Another green crypto investors should consider is IMPT. Currently, this coin which is still in the pre-sale phase, can potentially give 50x profit. The Impt.io platform aims to make carbon credits NFTs to help reduce carbon emissions. This is in line with its mission to create a more sustainable world. According to Impt.io, it was stated that over 10,000 brands have agreed to join this platform and work with them. This project has shown no sign of slowing down as its 1st phase of pre-sale has recorded over $5 million in sales, with each IMPT currently selling at $0.018.

Ethereum (ETH) – Top Cryptocurrency Network With Huge Potential

Ethereum is no doubt one of the best-performing cryptos and one that guarantees a profit for investors. Since it launched in 2015, Ethereum has witnessed significant growth that has seen its price skyrocket from $11 in April 2016 to over $3000 in March 2022. However, this year’s turbulence in the crypto market saw many coins lose their value. The price has now fallen to $1,296, as stated on the coinmarketcap, with a market cap of over $150 billion. This is the best time to invest in this coin, as analysts have projected it to surpass its all-time high soon.

Binance coin (BNB) – Highly Rated Cryptocurrency Used on The Binance Exchange

The Binance coin (BNB) is a popular coin in the crypto ecosystem used to trade and pay fees on Binance, which is one of the biggest exchange platforms in the world. Since launching in 2017, Binance coin has experienced significant growth. Its price, which was at $0.10 at the time of launch, has now risen to over $413 as of March 2022. It’s a coin that is guaranteed to give significant gains to investors.

Ripple (XRP) – Blockchain-based Digital Payment Network

This is another green crypto investment you should consider. Ripple is a cryptocurrency token designed as a payment protocol that will serve the financial services industry’s needs and help process international money transfers at low transaction fees. Since it launched in 2017, it has seen its price rise from $0.006 to a current price of $0.4904, as stated on the coinmarketcap.

Cardano (ADA) – A Profitable And Scalable Blockchain Network.

This is a decentralized blockchain that uses the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The blockchain is energy efficient and highly scalable. Cardano (ADA), one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, had seen its price rise from $0.02 when it was launched to a current price of $0.39, as indicated on coingecko. No doubt, it’s a top choice crypto investment for investors.

Polkadot (DOT) – A Network Protocol That Connect Blockchains

Polkadot is another unique blockchain network designed to connect blockchains, allow them to exchange messages, and carry out transactions without the involvement of a third party. The native coin, DOT, is currently valued at $6.21 on coingecko. It’s a highly-rated crypto coin that investors should not overlook.

Litecoin (LTC) – A Peer-To-Peer Internet Cryptocurrency

Litecoin is a Decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platform and an open-source global payment network. It was designed to have a faster transaction confirmation time. The native token of this project is LTC. In May 2021, the coin reached its all-time high of $413.47 but has now dropped to $52.47, as indicated on coincodex. Crypto analysts have projected LTC to go further up and surpass its ATH, which means it’s a very good crypto for investors to consider in 2022.

Last words

Many opportunities abound in the crypto market, but it’s sacrosanct for investors to do proper research before investing their money. This article has been able to help further investors make a better choice as regards green crypto investments that will bring significant gains in 2022. As pointed out in this write-up, TAMA and IMPT are among many other cryptos you should buy now.