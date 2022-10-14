Green cryptocurrency, IMPT hits $4 million in Pre-Sale in 10 days

The crypto market is changing every second, and anyone who has been keeping an eye on emerging projects is aware of the ongoing crypto winter. To stay in the game, especially in this phase, investors need to make informed decisions and identify the potential crypto projects that might take off in the near future.

Although there is no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to come to an end, not every investor is pessimistic about the bearish market. Experts in the industry know that finding an ambitious project is the key to getting over the ongoing slump while having long-term benefits. Despite the bearish trend, there are several projects that have been making headlines in the past few months, but we will focus on one particular token today that is changing the course of the blockchain market for good reasons.

IMPT.io is the most recent blockchain project that is literally causing a revolution by combining blockchain technology with environmental perseverance by working on use cases involving social causes. Inarguably, the mission of this project is having a positive impact on the investors, which can be seen in its ongoing presale.

IMPT.io – the latest eco-friendly crypto project that is breaking records

Although there are several tokens that have emerged in the bear market, none of them is as promising as IMPT. The reasons behind this are quite simple. The blockchain project is grabbing all the attention for helping the environment and bringing technology together.

In essence, IMPT is a revolutionary project that is bringing businesses, individuals, and brands together to combat the issues related to CO2 emissions and make the world greener. By offering carbon-neutral features to users, IMPT is helping the world to reduce its carbon footprint. IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 brands with which users can shop and receive carbon credits. These credits can also be acquired directly from the IMPT marketplace, where 1 carbon credit equals 1 tonne of carbon output.

Holders can even track the scores and collect IMPT points on the social platform. Upon burning the carbon credits, they will receive an NFT that can be sold further in the NFT marketplace, eventually creating IMPT’s own NFT marketplace.

After being launched in the crypto market in October, IMPT is making phenomenal progress in the presale phase because of the offering and plan of action it is following. By enabling investors to be a part of the green movement, IMPT is offering a chance to make profits by collaborating with more than 10,000 brands like Givenchy, Zara, and more. With the carbon offset market reaching approximately 1 billion in the last year, the potential of the blockchain project is undoubtedly promising compared to others in the market at present.

An outstanding presale – smashed the $4 million milestone in funds

The potential of any project in the crypto landscape can be determined simply by observing the presale. IMPT has been a true success in the first phase of its presale by raising more than $1 million in just 3 days after launching. The token has raised $4,335,166.728 by now, at the time of writing, crossing the $4 million benchmark. Compared to the hard cap of $10,800,000, experts are anticipating IMPT to reach the milestone sooner than expected.

At present, the value of 1 IMPT token is at $0.018 with a total of 240,842,596 tokens sold out of 600,000,000. In the second phase, IMPT is set to sell 1 IMPT for $0.023, whereas in the third phase it will be $0.028. IMPT’s mission is to serve as a sustainable solution for carbon emissions in the atmosphere, and they hope to bridge the gap between socially responsible brands and individuals who share a similar vision.

The goal of IMPT – offset carbon emissions

The main reason behind the popularity of this Web 3.0 project is its scheme of incentivizing users for shopping with the brands they have partnered with. More than 10,000 eco-friendly brands have partnered with the green crypto project where shopping with them allows users to earn IMPT tokens, the native coin of IMPT.io.

Users can exchange these tokens to receive carbon credits in return, combining the online shopping experience with an eco-friendly approach. These credits are minted into NFTs that are further used to prevent fraudulent activities and maintain a transparent ecosystem.Through IMPT, many crypto enthusiasts are coming forward to be part of this green journey and revolutionise the way this industry works.

How to take part in the IMPT presale?

It’s a no-brainer that the demand for IMPT is going nowhere despite the ongoing bearish market. So, how can you be a part of this presale as well and take advantage of the crypto slump? Let’s get started.

Step 1: To invest in the IMPT presale, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet, which should be installed on your browser. You can then connect your wallet to the IMPT platform to buy IMPT tokens.

The official website of IMPT recommends using Trust Wallet if you are using your mobile device to make a purchase. You may connect it to the platform by using Trust Wallet’s in-built browser.

Step 2: Once connecting the wallet to the platform, you will be given three options from which you can purchase IMPT tokens. You can buy ETH with your card and swap it for IMPT. Another option allows you to buy IMPT with ETH, and with the third option, you can purchase IMPT with USDT.

When the presale ends, you can claim your IMPT token by going to the claim page.

Conclusion

In the current bearish trend of the market, many new projects have been seen to emerge, but IMPT holds the top position in its category, which makes it a worthwhile long-term investment as well.