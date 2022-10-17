TamaDoge Will Outpace HEX & Helium’s Crypto Price!

Since TAMA was listed on the Decentralized Exchange OKX DEX, its market activities have so far shown a glimpse of a cryptocurrency that will soon be competing with top cryptocurrencies to top the crypto market chart.

According to TAMA’s data on CoinGecko, TAMA is currently up by 110.6% at the time of writing. It is currently selling at the rate of $0.169432 with a market cap of $170,416,305 and a market cap dominance of 0.017%. Since its launching, TAMA has witnessed an all-time high of about $0.163173 and an all-time low of about $0.01937309 following its listing on OKX dated Tuesday, 27th September.

Tamadoge’s new potential listings on reputable exchange platforms is a big indication that Tamadoge is on the right trajectory to becoming a major hit that will shake the crypto market and unseat many old coins.

With the OKX listing already achieved and two more potential listings in view, Tamadoge investors have every reason to be convinced about the prospect of TAMA tokens outpacing the crypto market price of HEX and Helium coins.

Tamadoge trends on various crypto authority websites as it continues to record massive growth.

Despite being a new coin, Tamadoge has continued to be in the good books of every cryptocurrency authority as its popularity continues to grow rapidly. Talking about trending projects on the CoinMarketCap community, TAMA tokens rank second with a 24-hour trading volume of 55.07 million. At the time of writing, TAMA is currently selling at the rate of $0.1546 on CoinMarketCap, it is up by 111.98%, and 6,633 people have the token already placed on their watchlist.

How HEX has fared so far in the crypto market

Hex is an Ethereum- based cryptocurrency launched in December 2019. The coin is said to employ a proof-of-wait (PoW) protocol that does not require the participation of miners. Rather, Investors will have to mint new coins for holding HEX during the agreed-on holding period.

At the time of writing, Hex’s price was up by 3.1% and selling at the rate of $0.03347234. It has a 24-hour trading volume valued at $7,068,738 with a 24-hour low of $0.03223553 and a 24-hour high of $0.03380482. HEX recorded an all-time high market value last year, precisely on the 19th of September, when it sold at a rate of $0.510830. On the other hand, It recorded its all-time low 2 years ago when it sold at the rate of $0.00005645.

Helium market struggles and crypto market activities so far

Helium (HNT) is regarded as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency network for IOT devices. It adopts the use of nodes to serve as hotspots that will be used to connect wireless devices to the network. With a maximum supply of 223,000,000 HNT tokens, the total number of Helium tokens in circulation is 129,501,824, with a market cap of $642,730,393 and a fully diluted valuation of $1,106,771,105.

Helium tokens are currently selling at the rate of $4.98 with a market cap dominance of 0.065%. Launched in the second quarter of 2019, Helium was only able to hit an all-time high in November 2021 when it was valued at the rate of $54.88. HNT’s all-time low was recorded in April 2020, when the token was selling for $0.113248.

Despite being listed on just a handful of exchanges, Tamadoge shows remarkable market performance

The possible future of HEX tokens

According to expert reports based on deep studies into the blockchain, crypto Analysts have predicted that the price for HEX tokens may likely hit $0.052 in terms of average price by 2023. However, this is dependent on how the token was able to attract more users to its platform before the end of 2022.

The past seven days have seen HEX go down by 1.53%. Within the last 3 months, HEX suffered a massive decrease in price by about 24.814% resulting in the elimination of a huge sum of about $0.011 from its current value. This implies that the token is currently in a dip, and a quick turnaround in fortune will be very crucial in ensuring that HEX remains afloat amidst the bearish crypto market outlook.

How things may turn out for Helium (HNT) in 2023

According to deep technical analyses launched into the market price trends of the Helium tokens, it was revealed that Helium has increased in value by 12.442%. In this month, the average maximum price for HNT tokens is said to be pegged at $4.35, while its average minimum price is said to be pegged at $3.84.

All things being equal, and with more people willing to invest in Helium, the coin looks likely to reach an average price of about $8.41 in 2023. Investors should note that as much as Helium trading is based on a supply-and-demand basis, fluctuations are always expected and should not be surprised.

What users should expect from TAMA’s two new CEX listings

It is no longer news that TAMA tokens are currently anticipating listings on two different Centralized Exchange (CEX) platforms. Both listings have been scheduled to take place tomorrow, the 5th of October. With the two TAMA listings in view, many users have been at crossroads as to what these listings have in stock for TAMA tokens.

TAMA tokens will be set for potential listings on MEXC Global, a Singapore-based CEX crypto asset platform, and LBank, a Hong Kong-based CEX platform established in 2015. Having this in mind, it is okay if TAMA users anticipate a 20x boost in price as token listings end up drawing increased market demand that will result in upward price movements.

Conclusion

Tamadoge is a rapidly growing cryptocurrency that is showing every potential to outpace its competitors like Helium and HEX. With TAMA currently the number one trending coin on crypto authority platforms like CoinCodex, joining the Tamadoge project at this stage will be a step in the right direction for you before stiff competition sets in.

Jumping on the project at this stage will save you from buying TAMA at a skyrocketed price which will surely spur out as a result of increased market demand for TAMA tokens shortly.