XRP Price Prediction – Will XRP or IMPT reach $1 before 2023?

Ever since its launch, Ripple (XRP) has been a top performer for many reasons. Each year, millions of investors choose XRP despite the price fluctuations and legal difficulties this project currently faces. Though for the majority of this year, XRP continued with its bullish trend, it has finally seen a sharp sell-off at present. The present crypto slump is said to be a prime suspect of top altcoins’ lethargic performance.

Over the last 3 years since its launch in 2012, XRP has recorded two abrupt yet important price jumps. But the most memorable one occurred back in December 2013, when XRP prices hit 15x in just 11-days. But its remarkable rally did not stop there, and it made another jump in 33 days, reaching 454% of its initial value. For a long time since then, XRP’s price trajectory has been parabolic with respect to BTC.

Experts say that the current scenario is making it difficult for XRP to 3x and reach the $1 mark, which it was predicted to hit before 2023. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP supporters got momentary relief as the price found some support on Monday, but after a couple of hours, it fell almost 6%.

With the crypto market in an unstable phase, the question remains whether XRP will triple before 2023 or will be overshadowed by the success of newcomers like IMPT.io and Tamadoge.

An Overview of the Current XRP Price Prediction

For investors, new or old, knowing the current situation of the crypto market is essential to making wise decisions and identifying worthwhile investment opportunities. Keeping an eye on the top altcoins is a common strategy trusted by countless crypto market participants.

So let us take a look at the current XRP price prediction to ascertain how things could unfold in the remainder of 2022 for market participants and crypto enthusiasts.

In 2020, when Ripple, the company behind XRP, faced charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the price action of XRP suffered a major setback and a continuous slump. But it was only the beginning of legal problems for the project. While the case of illegal and unregistered securities offerings is yet to be settled, XRP investors have already made up their minds.

In the following table, we can see the expected high and low for XRP prices in the years to come.

Year Expected high Expected Low 2022 $12 $1 2023 $9 $5 2024 $50 $8

From the table provided, it is clear to see that what was once known as the “banker” crypto is now in a dire situation. But the narrative could reverse just as quickly if positive trends form around XRP and its legal troubles are sorted out in the near future. But instead of waiting for XRP’s condition to improve, crypto enthusiasts now have the opportunity to invest in potential winners of this season like IMPT and Tamadoge.

Why is investing in Tamadoge and IMPT a wise decision?

With Metaverse and NFTs driving the crypto industry at present, there is no denying the fact that such projects are getting support from novice to experienced investors. Both Tamadoge and IMPT.io are new entries to the scene, and both of them have created quite a buzz during their presale phase. While Tamadoge has already wrapped its $18 million public presale, IMPT has crossed the $2 million mark.

Apart from the presale buzz, both of these projects are offering a brand new concept but using existing and renowned aspects such as NFTs. In terms of availability, TAMA tokens are already listed on some of the most well-known crypto exchanges, including MEXC Global, Lbank, OKX (both CEX and DEX), and also BitMart. IMPT.io, on the other hand, is said to partner with several international eco-friendly brands.

The ongoing success of both Tamadoge and IMPT.io is enough to give investors a chance to switch from XRP for the time being and see the future unfold right in front of their eyes.

IMPT.io (IMPT) – The Newest Green Crypto Investment Everyone is Talking About

IMPT.io‘s native currency is the IMPT token, and since its presale launched on October 3, the team has raised approximately $2 million. With the presale event still ongoing, there is no telling how far it will go to make a new record. There are many reasons to be excited about IMPT, such as its being a sustainable crypto project.

The goal of IMPT.io is to help cut back on carbon emissions by giving its participants “carbon credits” when they shop from sustainable partner brands on the IMPT marketplace. These credits will be used to fund eco-friendly causes around the globe and can be bought, sold, and retired if a user so wishes. By retiring carbon credits, users receive an NFT in exchange.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the fastest-growing crypto with its own Metaverse.

Tamadoge has quickly become a popular crypto project in the market right now. Right off the bat, Tamadoge made a historical win during its presale, which continued in the form of an aggressive listing campaign. It is true that TAMA’s value has dipped in the past few days, but its 1,500% jump after its first-time exchange listing proves its hidden potential.

What makes Tamadoge worthy of investment is how the project is building a massive metaverse environment (Tamaverse) supported by the participants who get to experience its Play-to-Earn (P2E) game. Tamadoge’s planned P2E features NFT animals as virtual pets called Tamadoge pets that users breed, care for, and train to compete with other players. The inclusion of NFTs in the Tamadoge gameplan secures its future, making it the best earning opportunity for crypto investors.

Conclusion

In the present crypto market, investors need to pick a potential winner wisely, and while XRP is a long-running project, it lacks the irresistible growth pattern observed in Tamadoge and IMPT.io. This is why engaging in these two projects could see 3x in no time as they reach $1 before 2023.