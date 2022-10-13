Are these the 6 Best Renewable Energy Stocks on the Market?

The importance of environmental sustainability cannot be emphasized enough; fortunately, cryptocurrency plays a massive role in this effect. Crypto developers are working closely to minimize the carbon footprint in the environment. Following the immense interest in sustaining the green environment in 2022, the stock market yields five prominent renewable energy coins.

There are so many parameters financial experts use in determining the greenest cryptocurrencies, but minimal transaction rate is the highlight of them all. As a result, reports analyze the best six renewable energy stocks: TAMA, IMPT, IBAT, LBLOCK, and Cardano. These cryptocurrencies employ the Proof of Stake (POS) mining mechanism, which consumes less energy due to the low processing power.

Do you ever wonder why these five cryptocurrencies should top the stock market list among other digital assets? The answers you seek are discussed in detail as you read further.

List of the 6 Best Renewable Energy Stocks on the Market

Here are our top 6 energy-saving assets on the market:

IMPT.io (IMPT)

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Stellar (XLM)

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Cardano

Battle Infinity (IBAT)

IMPT is the first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency platform that connects every business targeted toward green environmental sustainability. The ecosystem has successfully created a trademark in ensuring renewable crypto transactions without compromising on speed. Thus, it is not surprising that IMPT has become the favorite of climate activists and crypto analysts.

How it Works

You also earn rewards by minting carbon credits on the NFT platforms. IMPT has successfully launched its first presale at $0.018 per coin. Thus, this is the best time for every investor to boost their portfolio before the price doubles.

Investors can choose from various trusted projects in the IMPT marketplace. This project is primarily supported by several authorized agencies, including the Global Certificate Protocols. Thus, you can expect IMPT to have many engineers, stock advisors, and developers on board sooner than later.

The Play-to-Earn game format is increasingly becoming popular, especially with unrestricted access to winning special offers with the TAMA token. Also, the Tamadoge development team is currently working on creating a local metaverse known as the Tamaverse. This project, coupled with the launch of the Tamadoge arcade, will improve the energy efficiency rate in playing the P2E games.

How it Works

The Tamadoge ecosystem has several games for players, with access to 100 NFTs. The higher you climb the winners’ leaderboards, the higher your reward. You will receive your payment as TAMA tokens, while you may choose to trade the asset on a reliable exchange.

On the other hand, Tamadoge records up to $32 million in transactions in less than 48 hours of trading on the 2nd of October. Since Tamadoge was listed on the OKX exchange platform, crypto traders can now buy and trade their TAMA tokens within one second. Thus, every crypto trader should not only consider this as an opportunity to earn more profit but also support the green environment.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar provides a more efficient and safer mode of transaction than traditional financial institutions. It is considerably a cryptocurrency alternative to the PayPal payment platform. With several engagements from brands like Deloitte and IBM, Stellar has built an extensive network in the digital system.

How it Works

The unique feature of Stellar is the connective and open-source nodes, which serve as the consensus protocol. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, Stellar neither operates on the Proof of Stake (POS) nor Proof of Work (POW) mechanism. However, the federated byzantine agreement is responsible for validating transactions on the Stella network.

Crypto traders can exchange their cryptocurrencies and US Dollars at a fast rate on the Stellar network. The transaction is based on a blockchain ledger, which requires minimal power for validation. Moreso, the Stellar token; Lumen (XLM) is available for trades on several reliable Crypto exchanges

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

The Lucky Block exchange is highly secured, as every transaction is transparent to the involved parties. Lucky Block ensures improved smart contracts for every crypto trader by providing a second digital asset version. Meanwhile, former holders of the first version of LBLOCK can migrate to the second version through the Lucky Block bridge.

How it Works

The energy used in mining NFT coins is minimal compared to the high power consumption of the Bitcoin Proof of Work (POW) mechanism. This same minimal consumption rate applies when migrating through the Lucky Block bridge. However, users only need to pay a tax fee of 12%.

Crypto players receive $LBLOCK rewards on NFT after holding for a long time. The rewards vary with the duration a player can hold the crypto asset. More investors are also interested in LBLOCK, as its founders target prominent listing platforms.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is the first cryptocurrency to function as a peer-review blockchain. It does not stop there but also helps to implement digital contracts. The exciting thing about Cardano is how it can validate up to 1000 transactions within one second. Thus, this contributes to its high energy efficiency characteristics.

How it Works

Cardano uses the Proof of Stake mechanism like the other cryptocurrencies mentioned above. Crypto traders receive a reward based on the volume of currency they can trade per second. Meanwhile, Cardano’s founder claims coin production only requires about 6 GWh of power.

The analysis from Coinmarketcap reveals that the Cardano price surge kicked off in August 2021, with a 116% increase. Ever since then, agricultural companies have employed Cardano in tracking their fresh produce. Meanwhile, Cardano founders are currently focused on launching Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork. This upgrade will possibly yield a positive hit for the digital asset. Thus, every crypto investor should look forward to earning extra gain from it.

Battle Infinity (IBAT)

Battle Infinity is an extensive decentralized ecosystem that allows users to play using the utility token IBAT. This is the best renewable energy stock to buy this year, as it provides an NFT platform for users to compete with others through the IBAT premier league. IBAT is a significant investment in 2022, building a large community base. This is evident from the massive sales within 24 hours of opening its presale activity.

How it Works

Users can also mint NFT while staking their IBAT tokens. Thus, investors can earn more NFT tokens as assets and swap them on the marketplace. Now that IBAT is available on PancakeSwap, crypto enthusiasts can play their virtual fantasy games.

Interested persons who miss out on the presale event can still benefit from this young project. Although a young project, IBAT is also on the LBank exchange listing. Meanwhile, the LBank exchange is ideal for new Crypto traders looking forward to getting on board due to its easy interface.

Final Thoughts

The ongoing climatic change needs more attention than ever. Fortunately, the cryptocurrency ecosystem has established a large community accommodating many participants. Thus, you can contribute to environmental sustainability by trading any of the above currencies. It would be best if you looked forward to more exciting news from the digital tokens.