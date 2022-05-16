Carrie Underwood set to return to John Paul Jones Arena in 2023

Eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood will bring her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to the John Paul Jones Arena in 2023.

The new tour, with opening act Jimmie Allen, kicks off in Greenville, S.C., on Oct. 15, and will make stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle on March 17.

The JPJ show is set for Feb. 24.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available which include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets, custom merchandise, and much more.

For more information, go to www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com

