Carol Burnett brings ‘Laughter & Reflection’ show to Richmond on July 20

Elite Entertainment Inc. has announced that legendary comedian and actress Carol Burnett will perform in Richmond at the Altria Theater on Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are on sale at Etix.com, Altria Theater Box Office or Charge by Phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849).

During “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection,” Burnett will take questions from the audience and show video clips from her shows in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of “The Carol Burnett Show,” where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Burnett with questions and receive spontaneous answers.

“I love the spontaneity of these evenings,” said Burnett. “I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!”

Burnett, award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work on stage and screen. Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of “100 Best Television Shows of All Time,” “The Carol Burnett Show” ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.

