‘Bus box’ legislation signed by Youngkin
A Virginia bill patroned by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant of Henrico County and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin Wednesday allows school boards across the Commonwealth to install boxes under school buses.
“Bus boxes” allow third-party logistics companies to transport packages between distribution centers on school buses. The Robotics Team at Saint Bridget Catholic School brought the legislative proposal to Dunnavant, according to a press release.
“From day one, I have focused on providing Virginia’s students with a best-in-class education. The ‘bus box’ is a perfect example of what’s possible when we foster innovation, provide the necessary educational resources, and encourage our students to excel,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “I would like to thank Sen. Dunnavant for her continued leadership on our education priorities as well as the parents and coaches of these incredible students. Finally, I would like to congratulate and thank the St. Bridget’s Robotics Team for reminding us all that when students are challenged, they can truly thrive.”
The Robotics team, sixth through eighth grade students known as “Clueless Robotics,” joined the governor and Dunnavant at the bill’s signing. They received national recognition at the FIRST LEGO League World Championship in Houston where they were awarded the “Rising All-Stars Award.”
“I have been so humbled to learn from the Saint Bridget’s Middle School Robotics team, Clueless Robotics. They have demonstrated the fearless pursuit of the possible,” Dunnavant said in the press release. “As a new robotics team, they won the state championship and were awarded at The World Robotics Competition. They also imagined a practical solution to help with the transportation of goods, tested it and then persuaded support for a legislative solution. They have learned the life skills of teamwork, imagination and persistence can make anything possible. Congratulations and go Bull Dogs!”
Senate Bill 774 became law effective July 1, 2022. To learn more, visit the Robotics team’s website.