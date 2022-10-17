bridgewater ensembles to perform at annual homecoming concert

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music during the annual Homecoming Concert.

The concert will begin with the Meridiane Ensemble and Chorale, under the direction of assistant professor of music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh. Meridiane is the newest vocal chamber ensemble at BC with a mission to establish the performance of culturally relevant programs of contemporary composers. Meridiane’s founding members – Sarah Henneberger ’24, Abby Nester ’25, Leisha Nissley ’23, Jordie Roberts ’25, Parker Sale ’25 and Hannah Simmers ’25 – will perform “Svatba,” a traditional Bulgarian folk song, and “I Lie” by David Lang.

The Chorale, accompanied on piano by adjunct music instructor Amy Robertson, will follow with “Flight Song” by Kim André Arnesen, “Evening Prayer” by Ola Gjeilo and “Walk Together Children” by Moses Hogan. Adjunct instructor of music Anthony Cincotta II will join the Chorale on tenor saxophone for “Evening Prayer.”

The concert includes the Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music. The Jazz Ensemble will perform “Mr. Blue Sky” by Jeff Lynne and arranged by Roger Holmes, “Feels So Good” by Chuck Mangione and arranged by Victor López, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and arranged by Paul Murtha, and “September” by Maurice White, Al McKay and Allee Willis, arranged by Mark Taylor.

Featured jazz soloists include:

Owen Angell ’25, a music major from Rocky Mount, on bass

Luke Cronin ’23, a music major from Lovettsville, on trumpet

Conrad Krytusa ’23, a music major from Aldie, on trombone

Ortez Marshman ’24, a communication, technology and culture major from Washington, D.C., on trombone

Wyatt Smith ’23, a music major from Bridgewater, on trumpet

Conner Scye ’26, a music major from Laurel, Del., on tenor sax

An alumni jazz band consisting of graduates from 1982 to 2022 also will perform under the direction of Carrillo. The alumni jazz band will perform “Filthy McNasty” by Horace Silver, arranged by John LaBarbera; “Spain” by Chick Corea, arranged by Paul Jennings; and “Arnge Drank” by Paul Baker.

The concert is free and open to the public.