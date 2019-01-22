Bridgewater College to screen documentary for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Bridgewater College will screen the feature documentary film The Flat at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, in Cole Hall, as part of its observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Dr. Martin Kalb, an assistant professor of history at Bridgewater College, will give an introduction before the showing of the film.

The Flat is an Israeli-German co-production written and directed by Arnon Goldfinger. Released in Israel in September 2011, the film played continuously for 13 months, receiving rave reviews.

As Goldfinger cleans out the flat that belonged to his grandparents—both immigrants from Nazi Germany—he uncovers evidence that his German Jewish grandparents had a long-lasting friendship with the senior Nazi SS officer Leopold von Mildenstein before and after World War II.

The film is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.