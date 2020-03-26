Bridge work continues March 27-30 on Interstate 64 at Mile 121

VDOT contractor Curtis Contracting will resume bridge deck work requiring extended lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 over Route 20 at exit 121 in Charlottesville.

Extended lane closures are scheduled, weather permitting, on westbound I-64 at the bridge over Route 20 during the following times:

8 p.m. Friday, March 27 until 6 a.m. Monday, March 30

Westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 20. The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed.

The work involves hydro demolition of the bridge deck and application of a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge. Hydro demolition uses high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Motorists should expect brief traffic stops on Route 20 while the hydro demolition is in progress.

Under the same $2,505,565 construction contract, the contractor will also perform maintenance work on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29.

The contractor completed the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 20 in fall 2019. Construction on all three bridges will be complete by May 2020. All lane closures will be announced.

Visit the project web page for more information: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/i64bridges.asp

