Bridge rehab to begin on Interstate 64 at Route 20 this week

Published Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, 8:10 pm

VDOT contractor Curtis Contracting, Inc. of West Point has finished the bridge deck work requiring extended lane closures on eastbound Interstate 64 over Route 20 at mile marker 121.5 in Charlottesville.

Drivers should anticipate nightly lane closures this week on eastbound I-64 at mile marker 121.5 for final project tasks.

As part of the same contract, crews will begin working on the westbound I-64 bridge over Route 20. Nightly lane closures are scheduled this week on Route 20, underneath the bridges, while the contractor prepares the work area.

Extended lane closures are scheduled on westbound I-64 at mile marker 121.5 from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 until 6 a.m. Oct. 14, weather permitting. Westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 20. The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will be also be closed.

The work involves hydro demolition of the bridge deck and application of a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Motorists should expect brief traffic stops on Route 20 while the hydro demolition is in progress.

Under the same $2,505,565 construction contract, the contractor will also perform maintenance work on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29. Construction on all three bridges will be complete by May 2020. All lane closures will be announced. Visit the project web page for more information: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/i64bridges.asp