Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley announces January support group for Augusta County

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley will hold its monthly support group meeting on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 1-3 p.m. at the Waynesboro Public Library.

The group will welcome the American Red Cross who will provide tips and information regarding preparing for inclement weather.

Refreshments will be provided by NY Flying Pizza of Waynesboro.

For more details about Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc., visit the website at www.bicsv.org or call 540-568-8923.

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc. is a local non-profit that enhances the lives of individuals affected by brain injury through cultivating connections with information, services and resources. The organization was first founded in 2005 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Brain Injury Connections combines public and private resources to provide specialized services for persons affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley.

The non-profit organization’s main service is brain injury case management. Brain Injury Connections is committed to serving those with the greatest need and least resources, and we do not charge a fee for services.

