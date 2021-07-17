Body located in field in Stuarts Draft: Missing person search ‘likely over’

Augusta County authorities have found a body in a field off the 500 block of Draft Avenue in Stuarts Draft, and Sheriff Donald Smith is saying today that the search for a missing county man is likely over.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Emergency Management initiated searches on Friday and concluding today in connection with the disappearance of Malcolm Sipe, 50, who was last seen the morning of July 5 at his Stuarts Draft home.

Human remains were located at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have requested the assistance of the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

“We cannot confirm the Identity of the person found at the scene, and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report. In all likelihood, the search for Malcolm Sipe is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community,” Smith said.

Foul play is not suspected. No further details are being released at this time.

Additional details will be released upon receipt of the final report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the recent disappearance of Sipe should contact Investigator Ryan Martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.