BINGO at Bedlam Brewing to benefit LEARN

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Join Learn English and Reading Now, Inc. at Bedlam Brewing for a fun night of BINGO! Five dollars gets you the first pack of five bingo games, additional packs are $3. There will be delicious food and Bedlam’s signature craft beer for purchase, and fabulous prizes for bingo winners!

Proceeds benefit Learn English and Reading Now, Inc’s adult literacy efforts in the SAW community. Learn English and Reading Now, Inc. offers tutors and classes to adults seeking to better their English, whether as a native English speaker or a new English language learner.

Visit www.learnva.org for more information about upcoming events and tutoring opportunities.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment