Big second-half run lifts #13 Dayton past VCU, 79-65

A 22-0 second-half run pushed #13 Dayton past VCU, 79-65, Tuesday night at UD Arena.

VCU freshman guard Bones Hyland scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Rams (12-5, 2-2 A-10). Hyland scored 12 of his points in the first half as VCU and Dayton battled through several lead changes.

Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins also supplied 16 points to the VCU cause. He added four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

Senior guard Marcus Evans and junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva provided 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Rams. Santos-Silva grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots.

Obi Toppin led four Flyers in double figures with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Crutcher knocked down 5-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc and finished with 20 points.

The 22-0 Dayton run over a six-minute stretch to turn a nip-and-tuck battle into a 63-41 Flyer lead with 11:08 remaining. Toppin fueled the blitz with 11 points, including a pair of alley-oop dunks.

