Beyer, Kinzinger introduce bipartisan suicide prevention legislation

Published Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021, 4:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Don Beyer (D-VA) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) have introduced the Campaign To Prevent Suicide Act.

The bill would set up an educational campaign recommended by suicide prevention advocates and the Federal Communications Commission to raise awareness for a three-digit suicide lifeline phone number, suicide prevention resources, and more effective discourse on how to prevent suicide.

“Our bipartisan legislation is designed to help change the culture around suicide so that all Americans know to engage rather than ignore individuals who might be experiencing suicidal thoughts,” said Beyer. “It would fund campaigns to share information about suicide prevention resources like the suicide prevention lifeline, which has been shown to save lives. It would also create new media tools to help television and social media know how to shape the national conversation we need to reduce suicide. I appreciate and thank Congressman Kinzinger for working with me to advance this bipartisan bill.”

“Unfortunately, we continue to face a mental health and suicide crisis that touches every corner of our country. We must prioritize compassionate policies that provide a support system for those who are struggling,” said Congressman Kinzinger. “I’m proud to work with Representative Beyer on this legislation to ensure our suicide prevention efforts in Congress are effective, and that they have a real impact on our constituents and their families.”

Beyer, who co-chairs the bipartisan House Suicide Prevention Task Force, helped implement the creation of a 9-8-8 National Suicide Hotline, following the Federal Communications Commission decision to designate the lifeline number.

With legislation creating the hotline signed into law, the Campaign To Prevent Suicide Act would help raise awareness of this important resource while also helping change the national culture around suicide to promote engagement techniques which are proven to help prevent suicide, and to foster positive change in the way suicide is discussed and treated in the media.

Related

Comments