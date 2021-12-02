Best games to play if you like New World

Nowadays, players from worldwide are crazy about the newly released video game by Amazon Games, titled “New World.” It introduces stunning graphics and fabulous mechanics that keep players coming back again and again. The historical-themed environment takes players back to the sixteenth century, where they experience classic weapon systems and different islands fully loaded with strange creatures and deadly bosses. On the one hand, the game comes with engaging gameplay, in-detailed graphics, and customization options, while on the other hand, it lacks character classes and races system. It has only three playable factions available to choose from and their names are the following Covenant, Syndicate, and Marauders.

You can choose any one of your choices before jumping into action; however, creating a group of five members is mandatory. Besides, you can experience the solo campaign. When playing the game, your objective is to use node resources, craft items you need after collecting resources, and gain control over settlements while completing quests or fighting against players or deadly monsters. The primary gameplay involves no auto-locked system; therefore, players require a steady hand at aiming. There are several levels available, and vicious mobs are designed to increase the game complexity over time. To fight against enemies, the player requires to be master the following things:

Mana

Stamina

Health with Timed Attacks

Dodges

Weapon Blocks

Retreats

Crawling Stealth

The weapon skill tree choices are limited to the following weapons: Musket, Life Staff, Hatchet, Bow, Hammer, Spear, and more. Gold is the in-game currency that you need to unlock additional and level up your character. However, if you don’t like to purchase gold from in-game “Trading Post,” then visiting game marketplaces like Eldorado.gg to buy New World Gold would be in your favor.

Best games like New World to try

Although the “New World” game lacks plenty of features that players expect to see there soon. But if you are one of those players searching for Best Games Like New World in Gamecamp then our list surely be helpful for you. Apart from that, the game doesn’t feature any proper Character Classes and Races system that seems odd to many players.

1. Guild Wars 2

Released in 2021, Guild Wars 2 is still trending because of its engaging gameplay and stunning mechanics that offer endless hours of fun. It is developed by ArenaNet for Microsoft Windows and set in the fantasy-themed world of Tyria, where the game follows Destiny’s Edge, a group dedicated to fighting the monsters who have been seized control of Tyria. It offers similar gameplay to New World regarding fighting mechanics, detailed graphics, and many other aspects. Indeed, you would enjoy Guild Wars 2 as an alternative to New World.

2. Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online is a Massively Multiplayer Online video game that emphasizes Role-playing aspects. It is set in the continent of Tamriel, featuring a well-written storyline that is indirectly attached with other titles of the same franchise. The non-linear gameplay brings a perfect mix of Random Events, Free-roaming Exploration, and Challenging Quests to the beautiful world. The player is required to select one of ten races and opt for one of six different character classes.

3. Black Desert Online

Pearl Abyss develops the game for Multiple Platforms, including Mobile, PC, and Xbox One. Following the tradition of MMORPGs, the game takes place in the fantasy world and features vicious bosses and their monsters to fight. The action-oriented combat throws you to a land where exploring the land surrounding your character from a third-person viewpoint is possible. The game offers the following fun-filled activities to keep you engaged for endless hours of fun:

Farming

Fishing

Housing

Trading

However, the active combat system requires you to aim preciously; meanwhile, dodging and using combos to defeat enemies, unlike most MMORPGs’ tab-targeting system.

4. Final Fantasy XIV

If you ask about one of the most popular MMORPGs, then it would be Final Fantasy XIV. Set in the fantasy-themed world of Eorzea, where the player needs to navigate the land from a third-person viewpoint to battle against enemies. In the game, you, as the protagonist, have been caught up in both the threat of the primal and the invasion. There are five playable races available, and each comes with unique attributes and powers.

The completion of each level rewards you with in-game currency that you can use to unlock additional content. Final Fantasy XIV offers similar gameplay regarding a few aspects; however, its party-based gameplay involves you fighting other teams of players. Similar to New World, Final Fantasy XIV doesn’t feature any auto-attack option.

5. RuneScape

RuneScape (also known as RuneScape 3) is one of the best MMORPGs, taking place in the fantasy world where players worldwide are struggling to improve their rank while getting premium stuff. Gold is its premium currency nowadays available on different marketplaces like Eldorado.gg; however, you can buy RS Gold at a reasonable price outside the game instead of spending a considerable amount on getting them from in-game stores.

The game takes you to the world of Gielinor, a fantasy realm divided into several kingdoms, cities, and regions. During the game, players must travel across the globe using several transportation methods, including Foot, Magical Spells, and Ships. Each region comes up with different monsters, quests, and resources to collect.

Conclusion

Mainly, players who don’t find the game exciting or fall in love with their game come out to find others to experience the same gameplay. Our list includes the five most matched video games that offer similar experiences in graphics, mechanics, and gameplay; however, lots of content could be changed because no two games are identical and developed by the same developers.

Story by Rimvydas Vainius

