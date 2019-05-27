Bath County Art Show issues call for artists

The Bath County Arts Association invites painters, photographers, sculptors and mixed media artists to participate in its 55th annual Art Show, July 20-28, in Hot Springs.

This is the largest non-juried art show in the Alleghany Highlands.

Over $4,500 in cash prizes. Artists (18 years and older) may enter up to three works.

Entry fee: $10 per item.

For information about the show, commission fees, categories and entry forms, visit bathcountyarts.org.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google