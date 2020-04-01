Basic City Beer Co. streaming live concert on Saturday
Basic City Beer Co. is online with a special solo performance by Alex Arbaugh.
The performance from Arbaugh will stream from the Basic City Taproom on Facebook Live this Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
The Basic City staff will also be extending their delivery hours for this occasion so that you can enjoy a Basic City brew from the comfort of your home.
