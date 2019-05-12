Avon Street Extended Corridor Study Open House
Help design the future of the Avon Street Extended corridor. Albemarle County is studying how Avon Street Extended can better serve all users – pedestrians, bicyclists, and cars – through a combination of roadway improvements and placemaking features.
This corridor continues to evolve – learn more about the study, give feedback on draft concepts and sequencing, and highlight the area’s key features for wayfinding.
This meeting will be held in conjunction with the 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee, Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 pm at Cale Elementary School in the cafeteria.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.