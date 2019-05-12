Avon Street Extended Corridor Study Open House

Help design the future of the Avon Street Extended corridor. Albemarle County is studying how Avon Street Extended can better serve all users – pedestrians, bicyclists, and cars – through a combination of roadway improvements and placemaking features.

This corridor continues to evolve – learn more about the study, give feedback on draft concepts and sequencing, and highlight the area’s key features for wayfinding.

This meeting will be held in conjunction with the 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee, Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 pm at Cale Elementary School in the cafeteria.

