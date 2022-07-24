Author Kerry Malawista to read from debut novel at New Dominion Bookshop
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Kerry Malawista on Saturday, September 17, at 7 p.m.
Kerry Malawista will be reading from her debut novel, “Meet the Moon,” which will be released from Fitzroy Books in mid-September. This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.
“Delightfully poignant and equally funny, this story reminiscent of Judy Blume will no doubt steal the heart of readers of all ages—just like it did mine” said Jennifer Richard Jacobson, author of “Small as an Elephant,” about the novel.
In 1970, 13-year-old Jody Moran wants more attention from her mother, who seems more worked up about the Apollo 13 astronauts. The astronauts are spared, but Jody’s mother dies in an accident. Jody’s father has taught them to believe in the “Power of Intention.” But could Jody’s feelings have caused her mom’s accident? To relieve her guilt and sadness, she devotes herself to mothering her younger siblings and finding someone to marry her father.
Malawista is a writer and psychoanalyst from Potomac, Md. She is co-chair of New Directions in Writing and founder of The Things They Carry Project.
Her essays have appeared in newspapers, magazines, and literary journals including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, The Boston Globe, Washingtonian, The Huffington Post, Bethesda Magazine, Arlington Magazine, and Delmarva Review, which nominated her for a Pushcart Prize.
She is the co-author of “Wearing my Tutu to Analysis and Other Stories” (2011), “The Therapist in Mourning: From the Faraway Nearby” (2013), and “When the Garden Isn’t Eden” (2022), all with Columbia University Press, as well as “Who’s Behind the Couch” (Routledge Press, 2017). “Meet the Moon” is her first novel.
New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.
For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.