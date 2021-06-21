Augusta Health updates COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule

Augusta Health provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools.

The number of these clinics has increased significantly.

Last week, nine community events provided 246 doses of vaccine.

This week, these community clinics are scheduled:

Tuesday, June 22

Stokesville Community Church from 4-6 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)

Wednesday, June 23

Fort Defiance High School from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Pfizer)

Thursday, June 24

Cadence Job Fair from 8-10 a.m. (Johnson & Johnson)

Friday, June 25

Stuarts Draft High School from 1- 4:30 p.m. (Pfizer)

Cadence Job Fair from 3-6 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson)

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Tuesday, June 22: The clinic will run from 8-11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com Friday, June 25: The clinic will run from 8-11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Moderna clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.