Augusta Health receives ‘A’ hospital patient safety grade from Leapfrog

Published Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, 3:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta Health received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Augusta Health’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“Patient safety is a continuous effort at Augusta Health, and we focus on it every day,” said Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, President and CEO of Augusta Health. “It’s especially gratifying for our physicians and staff to be recognized nationally for their outstanding efforts. It’s an even greater honor to receive this distinction for three successive Leapfrog grading periods, while dealing with the impact of a global pandemic that, at times, has hit our community hard. I’m proud of how we have responded to our community’s needs for safe, high quality care during the pandemic and additionally through our vaccination efforts. I’m so proud of my colleagues for their abilities to keep our patients’ health and safety as their top priorities. They truly deserve this recognition.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Augusta Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Augusta Health’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Related



