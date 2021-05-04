Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccination update: Nearing 70K served

The total number of COVID-19 doses given at Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics through the end of business on Monday stood at 68,709.

The number of community members fully-vaccinated at AH Vaccination Clinics is at an impressive 33,893.

On-campus Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome as supply allows. Clinics are now open to any resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

On-campus clinics with special hours this week are:

Wednesday, May 5: Late afternoon and evening hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 7 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 16 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

This is a Johnson & Johnson clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

This is a Moderna clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Augusta Health is currently vaccinating everyone age 16 and older who lives or works in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Community-Based Clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools.

To date, Augusta Health has conducted 34 Community Clinics that have administered 4,714 doses, with 1,886 fully-vaccinated.

In the next few weeks, at the request of local school districts, Community Clinics will be held at local high schools.

If your community organization would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic, contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

This week, Vaccination Clinics are scheduled at these community sites:

Second dose clinics will be held at Allen Chapel, the Salvation Army-Staunton, Valley Mission and Mt. Salem Baptist Church.

