 

Augusta County student wins $1,000 scholarship in cabbage contest

Published Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 2:31 pm

cabbageA third-grader at Churchville Elementary School is the Virginia state winner in the Kids Grow Green: Cashing in Cabbage program sponsored by Bonnie Plants.

Ruebin Begoon grew a 15.4-pound cabbage to win the best-in-state honor, which comes with a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants.

“Over the course of the past 15 years, the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program has proved to be an exciting, successful and worth-while experience that children, teachers, parents and grandparents across the country have embraced,” said Stan Cope, CEO of Bonnie Plants. “We’re certainly extremely proud of our Virginia state winner, Ruebin Begoon. We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide our youth with this enjoyable and enriching opportunity and engage their interest in the art and joy of gardening.”

Each year Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America, with 70+ greenhouse facilities across the country, trucks free O.S. Cross, or “oversized,” cabbage plants to third-grade classrooms whose teachers have signed up for the program online at www.bonnieplants.com.

Bonnie Plants initiated the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program in and around headquarters in Union Springs, Ala., in 1996, with a mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and continue to “grow” our next generation of gardeners.

