Augusta County: State Police investigating two fatal crashes

Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstances around two fatal crashes in Augusta County.

At 4:04 p.m. on May 10, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 340 just north of Route 1512.

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on Route 340 when a 1996 Toyota Rav4 pulled into the travel lane from a parking lot. The Malibu couldn’t avoid the Toyota and struck it in the driver’s side. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to overturn.

The driver of the Malibu, Britney N. Comer, 19, of Stuarts Draft, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, Nancy L. Bartley, 70, of Stuarts Draft, was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center where on May 15 she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The second crash was reported at at 1:27 on May 11 on Little Calf Pasture Highway just north of Sunset Hill Lane.

A 2001 Toyota Echo was traveling south on Little Calf Pasture Highway when it crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming 2007 Chevrolet 3500.

The driver of the Toyota, Trenton A. H. Manwill, 35, of North Garden, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Joseph R. Madden, 59, of Staunton, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

