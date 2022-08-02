Augusta County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in weekend crash
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road in Augusta County on Saturday at 11:08 a.m.
A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 when it entered a curve and crossed the double yellow line. It then struck a northbound 2012 Honda Pilot. The impact of the crash caused the operator of the motorcycle to slide across the roadway and strike a guardrail.
The operator of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old male from Amissville, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.