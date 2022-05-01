Augusta County man arrested after domestic dispute in Waynesboro

Published Sunday, May. 1, 2022, 8:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

William Jarvis Jr. of Lyndhurst was arrested on three felony charges stemming from a domestic dispute.

Waynesboro Police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Delphine Avenue on Friday regarding a domestic dispute that led to two vehicles chasing each other.

Additional information was later released that the two vehicles had been involved in a traffic crash and were actively fighting. Officers then responded to the 600 block of North Delphine Avenue. The investigation determined it was not a traffic crash but an intentional act that led officers to charge Jarvis with three felony counts.

The other vehicle driver was treated at the scene and released, and the passenger inside the car was transported to Augusta Health for treatment. Jarvis was also transported to Augusta Health for treatment.

The Waynesboro PD is still actively investigating this incident.

Jarvis is currently being held at Middle River Regional jail without bond.

Like this: Like Loading...