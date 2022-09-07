Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Victory Worship Center will host a forum about the proposed new Augusta County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
A panel will include Del. Chris Runion, Del. John Avoli, Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court Steve Landes and August County Board of Supervisor Chair Gerald Garber.
The public will have an opportunity to learn why the courthouse will be on a referendum ballot in November’s election, what’s on the ballot and what the referendum vote means.
On Nov. 8, 2022, voters will choose between building a new courthouse in Verona for $80 million or in downtown Staunton for nearly $104 million.
Victory Worship Center is at 200 Hammond Lane in Staunton.