Augusta County Clerk’s office names summer interns
Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced three interns for the summer: Aaron Baughman, Blake Rodgers and Nicholas Arnold.
The three men are the sixth group of students to be selected for the clerk’s office internship program.
“Our office is very pleased to have Aaron, Blake and Nick join the clerk’s office as our second group of summer interns selected as part of our ongoing clerk’s office internship program,” Landes said. “We look forward to having all three serving in the office this summer.”
Baughman is a senior at James Madison University majoring in philosophy and religion and hopes to pursue a career in the law.
Rodgers is a rising senior at Wilson Memorial High School and hopes to major in political science in college.
Arnold is a junior at Bridgewater College majoring in philosophy and religion and also hopes to pursue a career in the law.
The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to those students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law.
More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online.