Augusta County Clerk’s office names summer interns 

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
landes interns
Nicholas Arnold, Blake Rodgers and Aaron Baughman, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office summer interns

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced three interns for the summer: Aaron Baughman, Blake Rodgers and Nicholas Arnold.

The three men are the sixth group of students to be selected for the clerk’s office internship program.

“Our office is very pleased to have Aaron, Blake and Nick join the clerk’s office as our second group of summer interns selected as part of our ongoing clerk’s office internship program,” Landes said. “We look forward to having all three serving in the office this summer.”

Baughman is a senior at James Madison University majoring in philosophy and religion and hopes to pursue a career in the law.

Rodgers is a rising senior at Wilson Memorial High School and hopes to major in political science in college.

Arnold is a junior at Bridgewater College majoring in philosophy and religion and also hopes to pursue a career in the law.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to those students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online.


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.