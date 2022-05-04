Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office receives clean audit report

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has received notification from the Auditor of Public Accounts that the office achieved a clean audit report from the recently completed state audit of the office’s accounting and finance records.

This is the second clean audit report the office has received during Steve Landes’ tenure as Clerk of Circuit Court.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is proud to have received notice of our second consecutive clean audit report from the Auditor of Public Accounts,” Landes said. “These reports provide tangible evidence of the hard work by our Accounting Division, and the entire Clerk’s Staff to properly account for the funds we receive, and the disbursements we make each day. I want to especially thank Chief Deputy Clerk-Accountant Gina Coffey, and Deputy Clerk-Bookkeeper Sheila Price.”

The APA audit’s objective is to test the accuracy of financial transactions recorded on the Clerk’s Office financial management system, evaluate the office’s internal controls, and test its compliance with state laws, regulations, and policies. The Clerk’s Office is responsible for maintaining internal controls and complying with applicable laws and regulations.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases.

The clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

