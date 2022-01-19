Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office issues second annual report

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes has issued the second annual Circuit Court Clerk’s Report for activities accomplished by the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in 2021.

In addition, to sharing this report with the public, the report will be provided to members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, Augusta County representatives in the Virginia General Assembly, and Circuit Court Judges conducting Court in Augusta County.

“It is a pleasure to officially issue our second Circuit Court Clerk’s Report for 2021 to the citizens of Augusta County,” Landes said. “None of what is reported would have been possible without the tireless efforts of the staff of the Clerk’s Office, and I want to thank all our dedicated and hardworking staff members who have accomplished so much this past year for our citizens.”

The report highlights the activities and accomplishments for the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, including the Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund; the Historic Records Volunteer Program; the continuation of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Advisory Committee and the Clerk’s Internship Program, and details several new improvements in the technology utilized by the Clerk’s staff to provide better and more effective service to the citizens of Augusta County.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.