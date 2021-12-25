Arts Council of the Valley announces fall 2021 Advancing the Arts grant recipients

Arts Council of the Valley recently awarded a total of $9,100 to eight Advancing the Arts grant recipients during the Fall 2021 funding cycle. These grants cover projects to be completed by May 31, 2022.

“Advancing the Arts grants do exactly what their name suggests, through investing in the vital arts infrastructure of our community,” ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden said. “These awards are a tangible expression of ACV’s continuing commitment to creative projects designed to cultivate the arts and connect communities in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.”

More than $421,000 has been awarded to artists and art educators since ACV launched the program in 2001.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories: Arts for Education, provided to educators and educational organizations, and Creative Inspiration, allocated to individual artists.

Both types of grants support community-based initiatives in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Arts for Education grants were awarded to:

● J.R. Snow of Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley for Comic Artist Residency, allowing 500 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County public school students to work on murals in their schools.

● Celeste R. Thomas of EMU/Multicultural Student Services for The Anne and Emmett Project, designed to create dialogue around the subjects of race, religion, oppression, healing and reconciliation through a combination of theater and a coinciding curated exhibit.

● Carlene Lantz and Tammy May of Lacey Spring Elementary School for Artistry with Foundations in Literacy, created to expose students to diverse forms of visual art processes, dance styles, and musical instruments through impactful literature.

● Leeanne Shepherd of Second Home Learning Center for A Tale as Old as Time: Second Home Learning Center Presents Beauty & the Beast.

Creative Inspiration recipients are:

● Corrie Lynn Green for The Appalachian Project, a collection of original mountain ballad songs rooted in the perspective of passing musical narrative and instrumentation from one generation to the next.

● Ben Schlabach for Harrisonburg Music Archive Website Development.

● Nicholas Gekoskie for MACROCK Music Festival.

● Cara Walton for Danse Macabre, a series of photographs exploring the historical concept of the Danse Macabre and how it translates into today’s pandemic world.

Advancing the Arts grant awardees may receive one grant ranging from $500 to $1,500 per calendar year. Matching funds are not required for grant submissions.

Visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants for Spring 2022 grant cycle information, available by early January. The application deadline for the Spring cycle is 5 p.m. March 11, 2022.

