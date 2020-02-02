Applications open for next round of USDA ReConnect funding

The USDA Reconnect Loan and Grant program is now receiving funding applications for local broadband internet projects.

Across the country, the ReConnect Program partners with rural communities and local businesses to expand high-speed broadband internet infrastructure.

ReConnect applications can be submitted at www.usda.gov/reconnect.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., successfully fought to protect ReConnect funding from elimination. In October, Spanberger urged U.S. House and U.S. Senate appropriators to include ReConnect funding in the final budget legislation after the U.S. Senate zeroed-out funding for the program in its fiscal year (FY) 2020 Agriculture Appropriations bill.

“A lack of reliable high-speed internet access creates an opportunity divide between Central Virginia’s rural communities and our suburban areas. Across our district, I’ve heard repeatedly about the economic and educational challenges stemming from this digital divide,” Spanberger said. “The ReConnect Program represents a viable option for expanding connectivity throughout our rural areas, and with the launch of the ReConnect application period today, I hope many of our local officials and business leaders will consider learning more about the potential benefits of this key program. Just last month, I was proud to protect ReConnect funding from senseless cuts—and I’ll keep working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to expand high-speed internet throughout Central Virginia and across rural America.”

Earlier this year, Spanberger introduced and passed an amendment to secure millions of additional dollars in funding for the ReConnect program in the House version of the FY 2020 Agriculture Appropriations bill.

