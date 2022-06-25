Appalachian Power email scam targets Roanoke-area residents

The Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia warns Appalachian Power customers to be careful of utility email scams. A scam that moved into the region earlier this year has returned to the area under a different ruse.

Reports have come in from consumers stating that they received an email about meter audits. The email reminds consumers to make sure their profile is up to date and comes with a page claiming they have energy savings to view. The email is accompanied by a claim that this is the consumer’s final notice.

“This is a scam or phishing attempt of some sort. Customers receiving this should delete it,” said Bill Rogers, Appalachian Power customer service manager, in response to BBB’s inquiry if the emails were a scam.

Utility company imposters will typically reach you with a phone call or email but can also knock on your door claiming to be a representative from the local water, electric, or gas company.

Scammers use a variety of other tricks to prey on utility customers.

A representative may appear at your door in a plausible work uniform claiming that the electric meter is not working properly and must be immediately replaced – at your expense.

Here are some BBB tips on how to avoid utility scams and similar scams:

Confirm that you are speaking to a utility representative. If you have any concerns, tell the caller that you will independently check the phone number for the utility company to verify the caller’s identity and information. The toll-free number for Virginia AEP consumers is 1-800-956-4237.

Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment or payment in forms that are difficult to trace, such as Western Union, or pre-paid visa cards, & gift cards.

Never give personal or bank information such as your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who comes to your home, calls, or sends an email requesting information.

Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility service person into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the person has proper identification. Contact the police if you become concerned about your safety. Utility company employees are happy to show an employee ID.

If you believe be a victim of a scam, contact your utility company, or report it to BBB ScamTracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.