Another successful Pizza Night checks 1,000 smoke alarms

They call for the free pizza – we stay to make sure their smoke alarms are ready to save lives.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department and Cici’s came together again last Wednesday for their 18th annual Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm event for the community. HFD personnel, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, hit the streets checking more than 1,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and delivering free pizza.

The effort is a win-win for all involved.

“This event is the one of the largest the department hosts, and the impact is profound,” HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Although the free pizza is enticing to most, the paramount objective is to ensure the community’s safety through prevention and risk reduction.”

In just a few hours, delivery teams accomplished the following:

Number of Residents checked: 348

Number of Smoke Alarms Checked: 1,001

Number of Carbon Monoxide Alarms Checked: 39

Number of Smoke Alarms Installed: 104

Number of Carbon Monoxide Alarms Installed: 39

Number of Smoke Alarm Batteries Replaced: 73

Number of Carbon Monoxide Batteries Replaced: 3

With the excitement from Pizza Night still lingering in community members’ minds, HFD wants to stress the criticality of working smoke alarms.

“Seconds matter when it comes to a fire, so the advance warning provided by smoke alarms is essential to saving lives,” HFD Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said.

In addition to having working smoke alarms, it is important to know how they function, and to plan your escape making sure every member of your household is prepared.

For assistance with free smoke/carbon monoxide alarms or questions about fire safety, Harrisonburg residents can call 540-432-7703.