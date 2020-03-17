Another day, another bobblehead: Ovechkin gets the honor

FOCO is trying to brighten us a bit with another bobblehead, this one featuring Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin.

The bobblehead includes an adjustable goal counter to track Ovechkin’s career goals, the second such bobblehead FOCO has released.

FOCO recently launched its first Ovechkin goal counter bobblehead, which was a limited release and sold out in record time. Due to the overwhelming demand from Caps fans, FOCO decided to develop a second Ovechkin goal counter bobblehead so even more fans can follow along as the Caps’ superstar gets closer to the NHL all-time goals record of 894.

This Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals Celebration Goal Counter Bobblehead depicts Ovechkin in a celebratory pose in front of a backdrop modeled after the Capitol Building with a bold jersey number display and team logo banners, as well as a front name display.

This bobblehead is handcrafted to depict a superstar player that Capitals fans be cheering on for years to come. It stands approximately eight inches tall, making this the ideal addition to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school.

“We were stunned and excited by fans’ overwhelming enthusiasm for our initial Ovechkin goal counter bobblehead launch, which led to a quick sell-out,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “We wanted to give even more Capitals fans the opportunity to add this unique concept to their collections, so we immediately got to work on this, the second Ovechkin goal counter bobblehead,” Katz continued.

The Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals Celebration Goal Counter Bobblehead is available online at www.foco.com, FOCO’s official direct-to-consumer website.

This bobblehead is available for pre-order at this link now for $45.00. The projected delivery date to customers is in June.

