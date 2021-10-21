Amazing guide on hosting a thriving virtual event

Technology has made our lives very convenient although whether people want to work online or enjoy entertainment facilities virtually. People now can enjoy virtual concerts from any part of the world easily. The virtual concert sounds futuristic.

Several companies are offering tickets for online concerts like Russian concerts as well as Indian concerts across the USA and other parts of the world.

These top-notch and reliable online virtual events hosting companies such as “Event Cartel”, provide smooth and cheaper entertainment to online viewers. The facility of live streaming is, no doubt, a wondrous facility for 21st-century people.

Though in this era of worldwide deadly pandemic – coronavirus, its worth has been increased. Technology and the social media boom have introduced the modern way to connect with the internet, from virtual tours to live discussions with horoscope experts, etc.

Many large international conferences are now held digitally. Online events can reduce your costs as well as venue travel expenditures. Not only many enterprises but also a big number of NPOs are staging virtual events online.

What is a virtual event?

A virtual event is any well-organized get-together that occurs across the internet rather than in a physical venue. These events can be small level Q/A sessions as well as large level international conferences with a big number of participants or attendants.

Different ways to host a virtual event

There are several types of ways to host a virtual event such as a concert or conference. Here are some essential formats along with the best tools for event hosting.

1. Social stories sharing

Social stories are very vital platforms to share tutorials, visuals, interviews, and videos, etc. You can add filters, special effects, add stickers to chats, conduct polls and host an influencer invite, etc. Some social stories sharing platforms are, TikTok, Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, and Snapchat, etc.

2. Social live streams

Almost every social media platform has a video streaming feature. So, live streams are popular for driving people’s engagement very well. Approximately, live video averages 6 times more engagement in comparison with common video.

Social Livestream platforms include Instagram Live, Facebook Live, LinkedIn Live, TikTok, Twitter Live, and YouTube Livestream, etc.

3. Educational tutorials

Online educational tutorials are very popular nowadays. Virtual webinars, training workshops, and courses are the best example of online educational events. This format can offer its attendant several themes, tools, and skillsets, etc.

Additionally, there are many more formats of online/virtual events such as virtual conferences, shows, business webinars, etc.

Tips for hosting virtual events

All the online events come with administration-related problems. Here’s how to host your event in a befitting manner virtually:

Strategic planning matters

Strategy making is very essential regardless of this aspect whether the event is small level or large level as well as it is online or offline. The wrong strategy making and planning can affect your event organization badly.

Before you host virtual events, you should ask these question from yourself:

Which kind of event do you want to host?

Where do you want the event to be watched?

Will the event be on-demand, live-streaming, or both?

When do you want to host your event?

Do you need any pre-registration?

Will the event’s access be free of cost or not?

Do you have any other partner with you for your assistance?

How will the event be advertised?

Pick a suitable time

It is very important to pick the right time for your event. Always consider the time zones if you are hosting a global event. You can also check analytics to see when your targeted community is commonly online.

Promote the virtual event

Event promotion is a key factor behind your virtual event success. You can share the event details by email or post them on social media. Additionally, if you get an event organizer online services then all of these options can be availed on their app’s dashboard easily.

Check potential technical issues

It is important to clarify that online events should be free from technical problems. You ensure internet availability and good bandwidth speed before starting the virtual event.

Taking backup of files is also very vital for your successful event because sometimes files are deleted by chance. You can perform a rehearsal to identify potential virtual event problems.

Conclusion

The right event organizer, like “Event Cartel”, can not only create but also promote your virtual events with monetization. You can engage with event attendees as well as check the performance from the app dashboard easily.