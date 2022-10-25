Menu
albemarle county woman charged with second degree murder in tuesday domestic incident
News

Albemarle County: Woman charged with murder in Tuesday domestic incident

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

An Albemarle County woman is in custody on a second-degree murder charge in a Tuesday shooting on the 2100 block of Stony Point Road.

Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to Albemarle County Police.

Details on the shooting are sparse at this early stage. What we know is that police and fire-rescue units were dispatched on Tuesday to a reported domestic disturbance and found the victim, whose name has not been released, dead from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation with a heavy police presence for the remainder of the day. Please avoid the area.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

