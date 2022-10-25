Albemarle County: Woman charged with murder in Tuesday domestic incident

An Albemarle County woman is in custody on a second-degree murder charge in a Tuesday shooting on the 2100 block of Stony Point Road.

Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to Albemarle County Police.

Details on the shooting are sparse at this early stage. What we know is that police and fire-rescue units were dispatched on Tuesday to a reported domestic disturbance and found the victim, whose name has not been released, dead from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation with a heavy police presence for the remainder of the day. Please avoid the area.